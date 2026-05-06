Repeated bomb threats plague Shimla; authorities devise new strategy

In what appears to be an attempt to whip up fear and chaos, some miscreants have pasted a poster on the Bhrarai road, on the outskirts of Shimla, threatening blasts in a courtroom and the SDM office in Rohru on Wednesday.

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SP Shimla Gaurav Singh said the police had taken note of the threat, and the court and SDM offices in Rohru were being thoroughly checked.

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He added that instructions had been issued to identify those responsible for pasting the poster. Incidentally, this is not the first time Shimla district has witnessed such threats.

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Over the past few months, anonymous online messages have threatened to blow up the High Court and some reputed schools in the city.

Last Monday, several schools sent students home after receiving bomb threats, causing widespread commotion and concern among parents. The district administration is now planning to devise a strategy, in coordination with schools, to deal with these repeated threats.