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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Repeated vandalism raises security concerns at govt school in Sirmaur's Nihog

Repeated vandalism raises security concerns at govt school in Sirmaur's Nihog

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:56 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Damaged flower pots at Government High School, Nihog, Sirmaur.
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The office lock of Government High School, Nihog, in Sirmaur district was allegedly broken yesterday night, while several flower pots kept on the school premises were also damaged.

According to a written complaint submitted by the school authorities, the incident came to light at around 8.45 am today. The damaged flower pots and the broken lock reportedly disrupted the normal functioning of the school. Classes had to be conducted in the open ground, causing inconvenience to students and staff.

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The school authorities said the matter was immediately brought to the notice of the Nahan police station. However, they alleged that no action had been taken in the matter so far.

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The complaint further stated that similar incidents had occurred on the school premises in the past and that complaints had been lodged on several occasions. Despite this, such incidents were reportedly recurring.

The school authorities have urged the police to take appropriate action and identify those responsible for the repeated incidents. The complaint reportedly names a local youth, Lakshmi Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, in connection with the incident. The allegations, however, are yet to be independently established by the police.

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The repeated incidents have raised concerns over the security of the school premises and the safety of school property.

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