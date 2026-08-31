Replica scrapped

A proposal to install the replicas of the seven wonders of the world in Shimla has been shelved. The State Heritage Committee has rejected the Shimla Municipal Corporation’s proposal to install the replicas at key locations, including the Ridge and The Mall, in the town.

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The MC had built the replicas from iron and steel scrap under its ‘Waste to Wonder’ project. These were to be installed at seven designated points. While two replicas were to be placeed in Ladies Park, one each was to be installed near Scandal Point, near the Gaiety Theatre, at Dhalli Chowk, Oakover Park and one near the Rotary Town Hall. The platforms for the replicas were also prepared by the corporation near Scandal Point and Gaiety Theatre and the installations were placed there.

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However, the proposal drew criticism from locals, who opposed the move and asked the corporation to remove the replicas from the heritage areas. The locals stated that Shimla already has many tourist attractions that draw lakhs of visitors. They stated that installing replicas at heritage sites would affect the town’s beauty as they have no connection with its local heritage or colonial history of the erstwhile summer capital.

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Speaking about the initiative, Mayor Surender Chauhan said the corporation aimed to promote sustainable use of waste materials, giving people an idea about using scrap in a productive way. He said the replicas were built using scrap metal, showcasing corporation’s effort towards a sustainable tourism.