Report code violations on cVigil: Kangra DEO

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 19

District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said to ensure a free and fair election process, the Election Commission had launched a mobile app, ‘cVigil’ and through this app, the common public would be able to report violations of the code of conduct.

He added the redress of complaints received on cVigil app would be ensured within 100 minutes. Along with this, a complaint can also be lodged in the district control room on the violation of the election code.

The DEO said for political meetings, it would be necessary to take prior permission. Besides, there was a provision to make public places and grounds equally available to all parties or candidates for meetings. He added that grounds have been marked for rallies and public meetings in all Assembly constituencies in the district and it was necessary to take permission from the concerned Assistant Election Officer. Suvidha app has also been developed for granting permissions online. He said religious places like temples, churches, mosques etc. cannot be used for election campaigning. Along with this, promotional material should be eco-friendly and use of plastic would be banned.

The DEO added that departmental officers and employees should also ensure complete adherence to the code of conduct and should also present transfer or joining and other matters to the Election Commission through their respective department heads.

