Representative of pharma firm booked for fake degree

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 13

A representative of pharmaceutical firm ‘Vardhman Pharma’, located at Kala Amb, have been booked for allegedly submitting a forged Bachelor of Pharmacy degree and marksheet. The accused, Meenakshi Jain, had submitted the documents for a drug firm’s licence.

Assistant Licencing Authority Garima Sharma, who inquired into the case in the police complaint stated that Jain had applied for the licence before the Drug Licencing Authority, Shimla, on November 10, 2004. She had submitted the degree and the marksheet, which were issued by Gulbarga University in Karnataka, Sharma added.

On scrutiny, difference in the registration number and overwriting in the degree were observed, following which the documents were sent to the Chancellor of Gulbarga University and Registrar of the Karnataka State Pharmacy Council for verification in August.

The two documents were found to be fake as per the supportive documents received from the Principal of RRK Samriti’s College of Pharmacy, Naubad, in Bidar district, the complaint read.

Sharma added that Jain had used fake documents to get her name endorsed in the manufacturing drugs licence as an analytic chemist.

The matter came to fore when the officials were scrutinising the documents while filing a high court reply in a case pertaining to Vardhman Pharma.

The police have registered an FIR under various sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy at the Kala Amb police station.

Sirmaur Additional SP Babita Rana said as per the probe, it had been found that the registration number displayed on the degree of Meenakshi Jain was issued in the name of Ravinder Singh. Further verification of signatures and other aspects was underway, she added.

Vardhman Pharma was allegedly involved in the manufacture of spurious drugs without any licence till 2016. Meenakshi Jain and her husband MC Jain have been termed as habitual offenders by the court where their trial is pending in various cases. Their son had also sought drug manufacturing licence for a new firm ‘Dutch Formulation’ from the state government. The application was rejected due to their past record.