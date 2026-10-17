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Home / Himachal Pradesh / RERA halts plot sales in illegal Palampur colonies

RERA halts plot sales in illegal Palampur colonies

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Residential plots in and around Palampur have attracted investors and people looking to build houses amid growing demand for land in the region. Tribune file
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The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has launched a crackdown on unauthorised real estate development in and around Palampur and issued notices to several colonisers for allegedly developing colonies without the requisite approval.

RERA has ordered a halt on the sale of plots and construction activities in colonies that have not obtained the mandatory approval. Revenue officials have also been directed not to register sale deeds for plots in such colonies without a no objection certificate (NOC) from RERA.

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The action is expected to put unauthorised colonisers under pressure, as restrictions on property transactions can affect their ability to sell plots and carry out further development until the required clearances are obtained.

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RERA Chairman RD Dhiman has appealed to people to exercise caution while investing in land and avoid purchasing plots in colonies that have not received the necessary RERA approval. He says that prospective buyers should verify the regulatory status of a colony and ensure that all mandatory permissions are in place before entering into a property deal. Buyers often invest their life savings in residential plots and the lack of proper approvals can expose them to financial risks and legal complications.

Dhiman has also directed the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department authorities not to approve site plans for such colonies without the requisite RERA clearance. The direction is aimed at strengthening coordination between the regulatory and planning authorities and preventing further development of unauthorised colonies.

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The action assumes significance in view of the growing demand for residential plots in and around Palampur, where land development has attracted the attention of investors and people looking to build houses. The regulatory intervention seeks to ensure that colonisers comply with the applicable rules and that buyers are not misled into investing in projects lacking the necessary approvals.

The notices issued to around 12 colonisers mark a step towards a closer scrutiny of real estate activities in the region. The directions to the revenue officials and the TCP authorities are also intended to prevent property registrations and planning approvals from facilitating unauthorised development.

RERA has urged the public to check the approval status of colonies before purchasing plots and seek clarification from the competent authorities, wherever necessary. The action serves as a warning to colonisers to comply with the prescribed regulations before marketing plots or undertaking development work.

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