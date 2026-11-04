Rescue centres planned in all 34 Shimla wards

To deal with potential natural disasters in the city, especially during the monsoon and winter, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to set up rescue centres in all 34 wards.

The corporation has identified suitable sites in all the wards where the centres will be built. It aims to ensure advanced preparedness and provide immediate assistance to people in the event of a disaster.

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Mayor Surender Chauhan said the city and the state had been witnessing natural disasters triggered by incessant rain in the past few years, which was a matter of concern. “In view of this, the corporation has chalked out plans to deal effectively with potential disasters and ensure that the city suffers minimal loss of life and property,” he said.

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He said the corporation had conducted a fresh survey to improve the city’s disaster preparedness. “During this year’s monsoon, the SDRF team surveyed all 34 wards. Along with the councillors, the team identified locations vulnerable to disasters such as earthquakes, landslides and flash floods. Based on this survey, the corporation will chalk out its plan. It will also develop a plan to limit construction activity in the city and strengthen essential services so that they can respond in the event of a disaster,” he said.

The report will soon be submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority for further action, he added.