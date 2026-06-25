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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rescue team saves 2 hikers in Lahaul-Spiti

Rescue team saves 2 hikers in Lahaul-Spiti

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:56 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Lahaul police personnel with the rescued trekkers.
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A swift and well-coordinated rescue operation by the Lahaul-Spiti police successfully traced and rescued two trekkers who lost their way while returning from the popular Ghepan Lake trek in Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday night.

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Officials said an emergency call was received on the 112 helpline after the trekkers became stranded in the mountains. Darkness had set in, making navigation difficult in the rugged high-altitude terrain, prompting them to seek immediate assistance.

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Acting without delay, the Lahaul-Spiti police launched a night-time search and rescue mission in coordination with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Fire Services, Home Guards and local guides familiar with the area.

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After an intensive search in challenging conditions, the rescue teams located the trekkers near a stream about 11 km from Sissu. Both were found safe and unharmed despite spending hours in the remote terrain. The trekkers were provided refreshments, necessary assistance and a medical assessment before being safely escorted onward.

Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla commended all agencies involved, describing the operation as a fine example of teamwork, rapid response and commitment to public safety. Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of tourists and residents visiting the district’s high-altitude trekking destinations.

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