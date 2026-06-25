Rescue team saves 2 hikers in Lahaul-Spiti

A swift and well-coordinated rescue operation by the Lahaul-Spiti police successfully traced and rescued two trekkers who lost their way while returning from the popular Ghepan Lake trek in Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Officials said an emergency call was received on the 112 helpline after the trekkers became stranded in the mountains. Darkness had set in, making navigation difficult in the rugged high-altitude terrain, prompting them to seek immediate assistance.

Advertisement

Acting without delay, the Lahaul-Spiti police launched a night-time search and rescue mission in coordination with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Fire Services, Home Guards and local guides familiar with the area.

Advertisement

After an intensive search in challenging conditions, the rescue teams located the trekkers near a stream about 11 km from Sissu. Both were found safe and unharmed despite spending hours in the remote terrain. The trekkers were provided refreshments, necessary assistance and a medical assessment before being safely escorted onward.

Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla commended all agencies involved, describing the operation as a fine example of teamwork, rapid response and commitment to public safety. Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of tourists and residents visiting the district’s high-altitude trekking destinations.