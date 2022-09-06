Research scholars to get Rs 3,000 monthly fellowship for 3 years

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 5

The Cabinet today approved the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojana under which a monthly fellowship of Rs 3000 would be given to research scholars for three years from the date of registration. The scheme is being started to motivate the youth to take up quality research in different fields.

The Cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also gave nod to child adoption leave of 180 days to regular women employees of the state government by adopting the Rule 43-B of CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972. It approved raising the honorarium of Special Police Officers (SPOs) posted in border areas of the state by Rs 900 per month with effect from September 1. This would benefit about 510 SPOs deployed in border areas, especially Chamba.

The Cabinet approved setting up of a transport nagar in Solan to sort out the problem of congestion in the municipal Area due to haphazard parking, encroached roads and automobile repair shops. It gave nod to opening a police post on the premises of AIIMS under Sadar police station in Bilaspur district.

The Cabinet approved increasing the Block Government Guarantee from Rs 35 crore to Rs 50 crore in favour of the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation, New Delhi. It also decided to open government degree colleges at Balh Seena in the Jhanduta area of Bilaspur district and Masrund in the Churah area of Chamba with a provision of Rs 5 crore and required posts.

The Cabinet decided to open two new patwar circles at Mandesar and Dakriyana in the Krishangarh area of Solan district, Lalari in Haroli of Una district, Hathol and Tyalu at Nadaun in Hamirpur, Thapkaur in Indora tehsil and Kamnala in Nurpur tehsil of Kangra and Sail in Nauradhar tehsil of Sirmaur. It approved the creation of a kanungo circle at Bassi in the Naina Devi Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district.