Home / Himachal Pradesh / Researchers present papers on climate change, disaster management

Researchers present papers on climate change, disaster management

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:54 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Researchers during the two-day national seminar at Indian Institute of Advanced Studies in Shimla.
Scholars from across the country presented research papers on diverse themes, including Himalayan geopolitics, climate change, disaster risk management, cultural and environmental preservation, during the two-day national seminar on ‘Rethinking Development in the Himalayas: Paving the Way to a Viksit Bharat’ that was organised at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, Shimla.
The researchers also presented papers on traditional knowledge systems, financial inclusion, forest–folk culture, high-altitude resilience, urbanisation, agricultural commercialisation and comparative development trajectories of Uttarakhand–Himachal Pradesh–Jammu and Kashmir during the six technical sessions, held over two days. The presentations emphasised issues such as environmental pressures in the Darlaghat region, landslide vulnerabilities along Himalayan corridors, military–strategic contexts, water resources, ecological balance and policy frameworks aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047.
Convened by Dr Ruchi Ramesh, Principal, Government Degree College, Darlaghat, the seminar aimed to facilitate a meaningful discourse on the multi-dimensional challenges and opportunities associated with sustainable and inclusive development in the Himalayan region.
The inaugural session kicked off with a welcome address by Mehar Chand Negi, Secretary, IIAS, followed by an academic introduction to the seminar theme by Dr Ramesh. The keynote address was delivered by Prof Ramesh Chandra Sinha, who presented significant insights on the ecological landscape of the Himalayas, climate vulnerabilities, geopolitical dynamics and their linkages with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
The valedictory session was chaired by Prof Sachidananda Mohanty, who underlined the unique identity of the Himalayan region.
Also, a special programme was organised to mark Constitution Day on the second day of the seminar, during which the Preamble was read collectively. All participants reaffirmed their commitment to the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.
