Reservation sought for women in Assembly

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 12

Members of the Himachal Pradesh State Panchayat Parishad (HPPP) passed a resolution that reservation should be provided to women in the Legislative Assembly and Parliament, in line with 50 per cent reservation given to them in the panchayati raj system.

This was unanimously decided at a meeting of the executive body of the HPPP and local representatives held at Bhuttico complex here. The meeting was presided over by HPPP state president Prem Lata Thakur. All India Panchayat Parishad (AIPP) working president Satya Prakash Thakur and AIPP chief general secretary Sheetla Shankar Vijay Mishra were present as special guests.

All executives and office-bearers brainstormed over problems being faced on a daily basis. Various resolutions were passed unanimously at the meeting. Prem Lata Thakur was reappointed state president for five years till 2027. Elected officials of the panchayats said that cement, iron and other goods provided by Agro Ind were priced more than the market value and the government should regulate the rates and procure the goods from places these were available at a lower cost and of good quality.

The members decided that every panchayat should have a separate secretary for public works. They said that the state and Central governments would be urged to enhance the honorarium paid to the elected panchayat representatives. A panchayat panch should also given honorarium on the lines of the president and the vice-president. They decided to given the copies of the resolutions and proposals to the Chief Minister and the Panchayati Raj Minister.