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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Reshuffle rumblings grow as six Himachal ministers meet top brass

Reshuffle rumblings grow as six Himachal ministers meet top brass

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. File
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Amid growing speculation over the induction of a new minister and a possible Cabinet reshuffle, six Himachal Pradesh ministers met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary KC Venugopal and party’s Himachal in-charge Rajni Patil in New Delhi today.

The ministers were called by the party high command to provide feedback on the government’s performance, functioning of their respective departments and its prospects in next year’s Assembly elections.

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Sources said the ministers briefed the central leadership on the government’s nearly four-year tenure and apprised it of the political situation in the state ahead of the elections. While the decision on Cabinet expansion or reshuffle rests with the high command, the feedback received from the ministers could weigh in its deliberations, the sources said.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has been in Delhi for the past two days, was also understood to be in touch with the central leadership. The ministers were scheduled to meet Rahul Gandhi but the interaction could not take place as he was not in Delhi.

The sudden summoning of the ministers fuelled speculation about an imminent Cabinet exercise. However, the filling of the lone vacant Cabinet berth may take some more time.

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Sukhu is backing Kullu MLA Sundar Thakur for the post, while Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri is supporting Palampur MLA Ashish Butail, making the choice a potentially difficult one for the high command.

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