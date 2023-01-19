Residents around Kasauli go without water for five days

Solan, January 18
Residents of 10 villages falling in two gram panchayats around Kasauli were forced to go without water for the fifth day after the water source at Ganol Khud was allegedly contaminated with the spillage of effluents by the liquor manufacturing plant near Kasauli.
The Jal Shakti Department (JSD) has undertaken the work of cleaning the source at Ganol Khud, but the samples of water were not found fit for drinking. Water samples are being drawn on a daily basis to test its quality since Monday.
Assistant Engineer at JSD, Bhanu, said the water samples, which were being tested on a daily basis, were showing some improvement in quality after consistent cleaning. The Department would resume lifting in a day or two. However, the lab reports were awaited to ascertain the extent of contamination, he added.
Meanwhile, efforts were made to supply water through tankers but they could not materialise. “We were forced to go without water for the fifth day, today. It has become difficult to tend to household work without water,” said Bindu, a housewife from Garkhal village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 years in power
Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'
Following govt's assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike; to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states