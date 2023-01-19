Residents around Kasauli go without water for five days

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 18

Residents of 10 villages falling in two gram panchayats around Kasauli were forced to go without water for the fifth day after the water source at Ganol Khud was allegedly contaminated with the spillage of effluents by the liquor manufacturing plant near Kasauli.

The Jal Shakti Department (JSD) has undertaken the work of cleaning the source at Ganol Khud, but the samples of water were not found fit for drinking. Water samples are being drawn on a daily basis to test its quality since Monday.

Assistant Engineer at JSD, Bhanu, said the water samples, which were being tested on a daily basis, were showing some improvement in quality after consistent cleaning. The Department would resume lifting in a day or two. However, the lab reports were awaited to ascertain the extent of contamination, he added.

Meanwhile, efforts were made to supply water through tankers but they could not materialise. “We were forced to go without water for the fifth day, today. It has become difficult to tend to household work without water,” said Bindu, a housewife from Garkhal village.