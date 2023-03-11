Residents complain of contaminated water

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 10

The supply of dirty water in Nayati and Majhot villages in the Nadaun constituency has created fear among residents.

Residents complained that there was mud visible in water which was not safe for drinking. Notably, the dirty water has resulted in acute gastritis in over 1,000 residents of the area. It was also found that as many as three water supply schemes that supply water to over 47 villages with a population of 60,000 persons were supplying contaminated water. The villages are located in the home constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Nek Ram, a resident, said dirty water was being supplied to residents. Besides humans, animals were also falling sick. He said the authorities’ claim of providing clean water was an eye wash.

Neeraj Bhogal, Superintending Engineer, said the muddy water was reported in Rangas and other villages on Thursday. He said it was due to minor rusting in the valve. He said the issue has been taken up and people would get clean water soon.

Causes gastritis

