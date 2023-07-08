Residents cross rivulet on plank

The construction of the bridge over the rivulet at Pulga village of Barshaini panchayat in Kullu district has been progressing at a snail’s pace for the last five years. People are forced to cross the rivulet on a wooden plank. Also, the water level can rise abruptly due to the ongoing monsoon and the melting of snow in the higher reaches. The authorities should expedite the construction of the bridge. Ravinder, Pulga, Kullu

Posts vacant at Sainj school

Three months have passed since the new academic session began, but the government is yet to fill the vacant posts of three teachers and a clerk at the Government Senior Secondary School at Sainj. Around 550 students are currently studying in this school from Class VI to Class XII. The Education Department should fill these vacancies at the earliest. Sher Singh, Sainj

Waterlogged road irks commuters

A large amount of water gets accumulated near the LPG gas godown on the Sanjauli-Navbahar stretch of road in Shimla after heavy rainfall. The waterlogged road is causing a lot of inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians during the ongoing monsoon. The authorities concerned should ensure proper drainage in the area. Santosh, Sanjauli, Shimla

