Home / Himachal Pradesh / Residents demand repair of road in Nurpur's Ward No. 2

Residents demand repair of road in Nurpur’s Ward No. 2

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 02:46 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The potholed portion of an approach road at Ward No. 2 in Nurpur.
Residents of housing board colony in Ward No. 2 of Nurpur town are up in arms against the authorities concerned due to the deteriorating condition of a small road stretch connecting the parking lot with the colony’s residential area. Even a meagre amount of rain turns this potholed approach road into a pool of muddy water.

This damaged stretch is used by pedestrians and vehicle owners. Significantly, the parking lot here has been provided to the residents by the MC for free and it has a capacity to accommodate over 30 light vehicles at a time.

Regular users of this road stretch have raised the demand for the construction or repair of the road. Residents of Ward No. 2 have also flagged the demand before the local MC officials through their councillor and outgoing vice chairperson of the MC Rajni Mahajan.

When asked, she said she had raised the issue and the MC also submitted an estimated proposal at a cost of Rs 2.50 lakh for the reconstruction of the damaged portion to Kangra DC last month.

