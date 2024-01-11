Residents demand sewerage connectivity

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 10

Residents of Keylong panchayat have urged the state government to provide sewerage connectivity to each household. Around 1,000 commercial and private buildings lack sewerage connectivity here.

The residents have installed sewerage tanks adjoining their houses. These tanks often cause seepage in drains, which not only emanates a foul smell, but also poses health hazards.

President of the Hoteliers Association (Lahaul) Tenzin Karpa said, “After the opening of the Atal Tunnel, the construction of private and commercial buildings along the Manali-Leh highway has increased considerably. The inflow of tourists into Keylong has also gone up but due to the lack of sewerage, we have been facing problems. There is an urgent need to provide sewerage connectivity to the residents.”

Pradhan of gram panchayat Sonam Zangpo said: “The area residents are demanding sewerage connectivity to their houses for the past many years. There are around 1,000 commercial, government and private buildings, which need sewerage facility. A piece of private land has been selected for setting up a sewerage treatment plant at Keylong.”

The panchayat has also submitted a memorandum to the state government in this regard, he added.

Hari Prakash Bhardwaj, Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department, said, “The department has sent a proposal to the Central Government for the approval of a budget of Rs 26.75 crore for the sewerage project under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. The department will start the construction work at Keylong as soon as the budget is approved.”

