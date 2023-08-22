Residents' hopes of Manali left bank road widening dashed

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, August 21

The hopes of the residents of Kullu and Manali were dashed when Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari during his August visit to the district said that the widening of the Kullu-Naggar-Manali left bank road would be considered only after the Kirtapur-Manali National Highway-3 was restored.

Local residents say that the National Highway-3 was badly damaged between Manali and Patlikuhl in recent flashfloods and it would take around two years to restore it fully considering the pace of the working of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). They add that if the realignment of the road is carried out, it may take even more time.

Gadkari, during a visit to Kullu in June 2021, had announced that the left bank road would be widened to two lanes. Accordingly, the NHAI along with the state Public Works Department (PWD) had undertaken a survey of the road in October 2021. The PWD had provided the details of the condition of the existing road to the NHAI.

Earlier, the road was being constructed under the State Road Project Tranche-II and funded by the World Bank. Satra Services and Solutions Private Ltd was preparing the detailed project report (DPR) of the road but the PWD halted the process after the NHAI took over the project in January this year.

The Central Government took over the work to widen the left bank road from the state PWD. The NHAI entrusted the job of the preparation of a DPR of the 38-km stretch to Lion Engineering Consultants Private Ltd in association with Synergy Engineers Group of Bhopal. The Central Government was to provide the budget for the widening of the road to two lanes at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

This road helps in maintaining connectivity when the National Highway-3 is blocked. Even when flashfloods struck the state on July 9, connectivity to the district was restored within three days via the left bank road.

Alternative route to National highway-3

The Kullu-Manali left bank road helps in maintaining connectivity when the Kirtapur-Manali National Highway-3 is blocked Even when flashfloods struck the state on July 9, connectivity to the district was restored within three days via the left bank road

#Kullu #Manali #Nitin Gadkari