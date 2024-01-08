Residents irked over erratic water supply

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 7

The residents of Kalkhar village under Gumhu panchayat of Sarkaghat subdivision in Mandi district are irked over the erratic water supply for the past few days. They have threatened to stage a protest if the authorities concerned fail to resolve the issue within one week.

They alleged that they have been suffering due to erratic water supply by the Jal Shakti Department for the last few months. The delegation of the villagers have met the authorities concerned several times, but no to avail, they said.

Dharampal, a resident of Kalkhar village, said, “Though there is water tap in each household, water supply has been erratic for the last five days. There is a senior secondary school nearby, where around 80 students were studying. Due to erratic water supply, students were facing trouble in getting water for drinking purpose.”

Dinesh Kumar, up-pradhan of gram panchayat, Gumhu, said, “Residents were facing problems due to erratic water supply. Yesterday, a delegation of people met the Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Nivedita Negi on this issue and urged her to give necessary direction to the department officials concerned to solve the problem. The ADC assured them that their problem will be resolved within one or two days.”

Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Department at Sarkaghat Vivek Hazri, when asked, said that main source of water supply to this area had dried up due to long dry spell. This has affected water supply. Now the department has started providing water to the villagers from another water source, he said.

