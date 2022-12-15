Residents living in fear after leopard sighted in McLeodganj

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 14

People of a residential area in McLeodganj are living in fear after a leopard was sighted there. Tenzin, a resident of McLeodganj, said that dogs were barking continuously in early morning hours today. “After a while we saw a leopard roaming in the area. I got scared on seeing the wild animal in our street,” he added.

The people of McLeodganj posted videos of the leopard on social media and called up Forest Department officials. DFO, Dharamsala, Sanjeev Sharma said that a team of forest officials had been sent to the area where the leopard was sighted. It is common for wild animals, including leopards, to come down hills during the winter.

Sharma said that Wildlife Department officials would try to find out if the leopard was a regular visitor to the area or had was seen there for the first time. “If the leopard has been regularly coming to the area, wildlife officials may set traps to catch it. Till date, no leopard attack has been reported in McLeodganj,” he added.

The leopard was sighted in the McLeodganj locality for the first time but Himalayan black bears had been seen there several times. Himalayan black bears generally come down to the area for food waste dumped by hoteliers at various places in McLeodganj.

#Dharamsala #McLeodganj