Residents object to high-rise buildings

Dharamsala, August 18
The residents of Ek Jot Housing Society in Ram Nagar in Dharamsala met the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Anurag Chander Sharma, and Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal and complained against high-rise buildings coming up in their area.
In a written complaint submitted to the officials, they alleged that high-rise buildings posed a threat to other buildings in the area. They alleged that such high-rise building obstructed the natural flow of water.
A local resident, Raghav Guleria said in view of the massive damage caused due to rain in the state, the government and the local administration should act tough against those constructing illegal buildings.
Sharma said he met the complainants from Ek Jot colony.
