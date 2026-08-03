Residents of 99 villages in Hamirpur’s Barsar forced to drink contaminated water

More than 15,000 people in Barsar subdivision of Hamirpur district have been forced to consume contaminated water supplied by a major scheme of the Jal Shakti Department in the area. It has been learnt that the water supply scheme located near Deotsidh village has been facing serious maintenance and hygiene issues due to poor upkeep. The water scheme is reportedly suffering due to grave mismanagement and a careless approach of the officials and employees of the department. The filtration tanks of the scheme are allegedly full of moss and algae while stinking drains from the Deotsidh market flow alongside it.

Advertisement

Deotsidh village is famous for world renowned Baba Balak Nath Temple that witnesses the arrival of over five lakh devotees every year and this supply scheme provides drinking water to the shrine complex as well as 99 villages. The water supply scheme was constructed in March 2010 at a cost of Rs 1.42 crore to benefit a population of over 15,000 people.

Advertisement

Rajkumar, a resident of Chakmoh village, says that the scheme sources water from the Chook Nullah and the Sariyali Khud, both of which have been facing serious contamination due to open defecation by migrant labours, who live in slums near them. He adds that during the monsoon the situation worsens due to rainwater flow. Besides, sewage from the Deotsidh market and the temple also flow into these water bodies but neither the Jal Shakti Department nor the government seems serious about addressing the problem.

Advertisement

Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal says that the water supply scheme at Deotsidh village is poorly maintained and the Jal Shakti Department has been apprised of the situation. He adds that if the issue is not addressed, it can lead to epidemic in the area while cases of sickness and stomach infection have been reported in recent days.

Harsh Sharma, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Barsar, says that the water supply scheme at Deotsidh meant for 99 villages is well maintained. He adds that the scheme is providing clean drinking water to villagers and there is no maintenance issue at its site.