Residents of sinking village in Shimla district will be relocated: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, August 8

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said residents of Kudi village, which has been "sinking" due to the recent floods in the state, would be relocated and directed officials to identify suitable land for their rehabilitation.

Sukhu said that the state government would also provide financial assistance to those relocated from Kudi to rebuild their houses, according to a statement issued here.

Sukhu, who is on a two-day visit to Shimla district for spot assessment of losses caused by the torrential rains that wrecked the state, visited the Chopal assembly constituency during the day.

आज शिमला ज़िले के चौपाल विधानसभा क्षेत्र का दौरा कर भारी बारिश से हुए नुकसान का जायजा लिया। हम आपदा की इस घड़ी में प्रभावित परिवारों को हर संभव सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए लगातार प्रयास कर रहें है। जिला प्रशासन को प्रभावित लोगों की हर संभव सहायता करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। लोक… pic.twitter.com/tS3d8Lb2VO — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 8, 2023

The chief minister also said that the state government has released Rs 110 crore to restore the link roads in the apple growing regions of the state. Stating that it would take a significant amount of time to restore the washed out link roads, Sukhu urged the people in the region to cooperate on the matter.

He also directed the public works department to float short-term tenders immediately for the restoration of roads so that the farmers do not face any hindrance in transporting their produce to the markets.

The chief minister also said that Rs 70 crore would be spent for fixing the Chhaila-Yashwant Nagar road and constructing an alternative route towards Solan and Chandigarh.

Later, while addressing a gathering at Kiari panchayat in Kotkhai, Sukhu said that more cold stores would be set up in the apple belts.

आज शिमला जिले की कोटखाई तहसील की क्यारी पंचायत में बीते दिनों भारी बारिश से हुए भारी नुकसान का जायजा लिया।सरकार बागवानों के उत्पादों को मंडियों तक पहुंचाने के लिए जुब्बल-कोटखाई में युद्ध स्तर पर कार्य कर रही है और क्षेत्र में सड़कें खोलने के लिए 4 करोड़ रुपये जारी किए गए… pic.twitter.com/PvWZTJVSBY — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 8, 2023

“More cold stores would be set up in the apple belts and the government is also going to set up a cold store at Kundli in Delhi for facilitating the storage of apples,” the chief minister said.

He inspected the damaged properties and took estimates of the losses and said the government was doing everything possible to ensure the transportation of apples to Mandi well in time.

Sukhu also said that 300 houses were partially or completely damaged in Chopal area and directed the administration to provide immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh for the partially damaged houses.

In the recent floods, Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses worth approximately Rs 8000 crore, the statement said. The chief minister said that enormous damage was caused by the floods in all the regions and added that it was the biggest catastrophe witnessed in the state in the last 50 years.

Sukhu said Rs 189 crore out of Rs 315 crore that was pending under the National Disaster Relief Fund for the last few years due to audit objections has been released by the Union government.

The state has urged that the remaining amount also be released soon, the statement added.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu