Residents oppose extraction of ‘kashmal’ roots in Churah

Residents of the Kalhel area in Chamba district have opposed the uprooting of ‘kashmal’ roots alleging that the activity is being carried out on government land in Chhatri village under forest division. The issue has triggered widespread resentment among locals, who say such actions threaten ecological stability in an area already vulnerable to disasters.

The locals have accused contractors and the departments concerned of ignoring the lessons of past disasters and putting the region at further risk. The residents alleged that ‘kashmal’ was being uprooted from government land under the cover of darkness though the area had suffered severe damage due the monsoon disasters recently. Several houses and large tracts of private land were damaged due to landslides and the trauma of those incidents was still fresh in their minds, they added.

People questioned the state government and the Forest Department for granting permission to uproot ‘kashmal’ in sensitive zones that had already witnessed landslides during heavy rainfall. They alleged that in pursuit of quick money, some people were digging up land indiscriminately, which could cause another disaster.

They warned that if the administration and the department failed to act promptly, they would be compelled to take necessary steps on their own. The residents had reportedly started night patrols and set up checkpoints at various locations in the Kalhel area to prevent illegal extraction of ‘kashmal’.

They said that as per the rules, permission was granted to uproot only up to 40 per cent ‘’kashmal’’ from private land but such quantities were not available on private holdings. This, they alleged, clearly indicated illegal extraction from government land. The residents warned the contractors and the Forest Department that uprooting of ‘kashmal’ from government land would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Officer (Forest), Churah, Rajesh Kumar Jaryal said that permission to uproot ‘kashmal’ was granted only on private land. “If anyone is found uprooting ‘kashmal’ from government land, strict action will be taken. The department will be ordered to conduct on-site inspections and any violation will invite stringent action,” he added.

‘Kashmal’ roots are valued for their medicinal properties, including the treatment of jaundice, diabetes and eye infections. The evergreen ‘kashmal’ shrubs, native to the Himalayan region, also has anti-inflammatory and anti-diabetic compounds that are being researched for their potential to inhibit cancer cell growth.