Kullu village residents oppose garbage treatment facility

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JANUARY 11

The residents of Bandrol panchayat, located about 10 km from the Kullu district headquarters, have opened a front against the setting up of the garbage treatment plant in their vicinity.

The district administration and Block Development Officer were planning to install a machine to crush solid waste like plastic bottles in the forest land in Johal village. However, even before the approval of the land, the villagers have started opposing it.

Around 200 residents of the panchayat held a meeting recently and protested against the setting up of a garbage treatment plant. Villagers say that they are opposed to the garbage plant. They say that after the construction of the garbage plant, filth will spread in the area which will cause diseases. Theyadd that if their demands are not taken care of, then they will be forced to launch an agitation.

The disposal of garbage has become a herculean task for the urban local bodies and panchayats of the region. The dumping had been stopped at the waste incinerator plant at Pirdi since January 2019 after the orders of the National Green Tribunal in June 2017.

Many places were earmarked by the administration and MC but the local panchayats objected to setting up of waste treatment plant in their areas. At present the waste of Kullu and Bhuntar town was being sent to the Refuse Derived Fuel plant at Rangri in Manali. Kullu Municipal Council (MC) has to spend around Rs 4 lakh every month to transport the garbage to Manali, besides paying Re 1 per kg to the Manali MC.

The Kullu MC was planning to set up its own composter and shredder plants at the Material Recovery Facility site located in Nehru Park in Sarwari area of Kullu approval for which had been received. The dry waste coming from the city will be cut into small pieces with a shredder. After this, it will be sent to cement plant.

Wet waste will be converted into manure by the composter. The MC will save lakhs of rupees on disposal of waste after commencement of operation by both the plants. The MC has the target to make the plant operational by February.

