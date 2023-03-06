Residents oppose MoD move to hold elections for civilian members

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 5

Residents of Subathu are opposing the decision of the Union Ministry of Defence (MoD) to hold elections for civilian members of boards in various cantonment towns.

They say the move will put on hold the exercise to exclude civilian areas from cantonment towns.

State Cantonments Welfare Association general secretary Manmohan Sharma says, “The sudden decision to hold elections to constitute boards is detrimental to residents’ interest, as the excising exercise is already underway.”

He says that a member is elected for five years and holding elections now will put on hold the excising exercise. “Civilian areas should be denotified from the cantonment areas as the residents there are denied the benefits of various state government schemes and they also face many other problems,” he added.

The association has decided to extend the protest to all other towns in the state where memorandums will be submitted to the district administrations against the Centre’s decision.

Several formalities have been completed to exclude civilian areas from cantonments, but the move to hold elections came as a rude shock to the residents on February 14, say residents.

The last elections were held in 2015 and the term of the elected members was extended by a year till 2021. Thereafter, the board was declared invalid. A civil member was nominated by the ministry for a period of six months as a stop-gap arrangement after the elections were put on hold. That term was extended by six months on February 7.