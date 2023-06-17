Residents oppose survey on land rights in Lal Dora areas

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 16

Residents of Dehra area in Kangra district have complained against a survey being conducted by the Revenue Department to accord land ownership right to people living within the Lal Dora limits of various villages.

Officials to ensure wide publicity The Revenue Dept officials have been directed to ensure wide publicity of the survey being conducted under the Act. Whatever complaints are received will be addressed. Nipun Jindal, kangra deputy commissioner

Onkar Sharma of Dehra said the Revenue Department was conducting a survey in their area to accord land ownership rights in the Abadi Deh or Lal Dora areas of villages. However, proper information regarding the survey was not being provided to people residing outside the state. This was giving rise to various disputes.

“Since a large number of people from the Dehra area work outside the state and come only once or twice to their ancestral villages, if proper information is not provided to all, the entire survey may lead to revenue disputes,” he said. He had submitted a complaint in that regard to the SDM, Dehra, he added.

Rajesh Thakur, another resident, said the Revenue Department should give adequate publicity to the survey exercise. If publicity was not given, it might add to pendency in settlement of revenue cases.

The HP Abadi Deh (record of rights) Bill-2021 was passed by the state Assembly two years ago. The Bill aims at giving land ownership rights to people living in Abadi Deh or Lal Dora areas as per the scheme notified by the Centre.

The objective of the Bill is to implement the Centre’s “SVAMITVA” (survey of villages and mapping with improved technology in village areas) scheme in the state and record and resolve the existing rights of proprietors within the Abadi Deh area.