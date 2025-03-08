Residents raise alarm over landslides, drainage issues at Akhara Bazaar in Kullu

Residents of Inner Akhara Bazaar have raised concerns over open drains of houses built on the edge of the cliff in the Math area, located above the Khaned hill behind the bazaar. These open drains have been causing landslides in Inner Akhara Bazaar. Besides, many residents in the Math area have connected their rainwater drains to sewage chambers, leading to overflow during rains and subsequent seepage into Khaned hill, which is weakening its strata.

Recently, a three-storey house in Inner Akhara Bazaar became uninhabitable due to a landslide, forcing its occupants to flee for their lives, leaving all their belongings behind. Residents of Inner Akhara Bazaar investigated the spot in Math and discovered that sewage overflowed from a blocked chamber during rains, resulting in the landslide.

Rajan, a resident of Inner Akhara Bazaar, said haphazard and heavy civil construction in the Math area in recent years created a threat for inhabitants of Akhara. He said, “Drains for rainwater in the Math area are choked. Water overflows downhill from various points. Landslides have been witnessed from Pipal Temple to Sabzi Mandi due to overpopulation and rampant construction in the Math area.”

Another resident Abhishek rued that the Municipal Committee, Town and Country Planning Department and the Jal Shakti Department were unconcerned about the issue. He said if timely action was not taken a major disaster could happen. He said construction towards the edge of the cliff in the Math area should be prohibited. Illegal encroachments, which were a cause of landslides, should be removed, he said.

A senior resident Chander asserted that individuals responsible for causing water seepage in the Math area should face heavy penalties, as their actions endangered the lives of over 300 families in Akhara. He called for criminal proceedings against violators and compensation for losses incurred by residents of the area.

Residents made videos of pipes draining water from roofs and courtyards of houses into sewage chambers. They said some rainwater drains were left open, allowing water to flow downhill. Residents urged the administration and the government to immediately address the issue and find a permanent solution to the problem. They said rainwater drains should be disconnected from sewage chambers and the drainage system in the Math area be fortified to cope with the pressure of over-construction. They said adequate protection and retaining walls should be constructed in Khaned hill to prevent landslides.