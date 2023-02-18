Residents resent 'heavy' late fee on water bills

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 17

The Jal Shakti Vibhag in Kullu is charging a whopping 10 per cent late fee on the payment of bills after the due date.

Residents say a time period of 10 to 15 days is provided after the billing date to pay the bill, after which a late fee of 10 per cent is added per month to the pending dues. They say the Electricity Department charges around 1.43 per cent as late fee and even telecommunication service providers charge a very nominal late fee.

The regulatory authority should check the anomalous late fee being levied by the Jal Shakti Vibhag, which is even higher than the interest charged by private money lenders, said the residents.

They further rue that though the department had started digital bills for Kullu town area in February last year, there was still no provision to pay these online. They add that they have to visit the office of the Assistant Engineer near Dhalpur, which is not a convenient location and even lacks parking facilities.

Locals further lament that the bills are collected at the counter only till 1.30 pm. They suggest that the bills collected after 1.30 pm can be clubbed with the bills paid next day. Even most of the banks nowadays do money transactions till 4 pm or even later, they add.

Residents Rajan, Ajay and Anshul say the water supply in the town is gravity driven. They say the regulatory authority should fix rates based on the expenses and profiteering from essential utilities isn’t ethical.

They allege some of the consumers are still getting average bills, which are generally lesser than the amount billed through the reading of the metre. They have also demanded separate rates for water use for drinking, agriculture, industry, power generation and other purposes.

Ankit Bisht, SDO, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Kullu says the higher authorities, including the Himachal Pradesh Water Regulatory authority, decide the late fee. The billing is outsourced and a five-year agreement was signed with the contractor in 2019 to carry out billing with a software. However, there have been some technical issues to amalgamate the software with the online billing facility on the department’s website, he added.

The SDO says the bills are only collected till 1.30 pm as per the directions of the Audit Department. It is a general practice in most of the government departments to carry out financial transactions till afternoon and deposit the collected amount the same day.

He says the practice can be altered as per the directions of the higher authorities. There are no private connections in Kullu that are given average bills and water meters have been installed in each household, he claims.