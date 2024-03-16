Mandi residents rue poor sewerage, broken roads

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 15

The residents of Nela ward under the Municipal Corporation, Mandi, are deprived of basic civic amenities. Lack of sewerage connectivity, poor roads, footpaths and parks are major issues in the ward.

Pawan Sharma, a resident of River Del Colony, said, “Ward residents do not have proper access to basic amenities such as sewerage connectivity, better roads and parks.”

“In River Del Colony, the work to provide the sewerage system facility was in progress. As part of the work, sewer pipes were laid and a septic tank was being constructed. But the construction work was left midway. There is an urgent need for completing the work to provide the sewerage facility to the area residents. This incomplete project is a blot on the beauty of Mandi city, which has been awarded for cleanliness in the past,” he added.

He said the MC authorities should address the issue and resume the construction work.

Besides, streetlights in the ward are lying defunct. Residents, especially women, find it difficult to walk in streets in the dark.

Another resident said roads were broken and potholes had developed on footpaths. He said the authorities should get these roads recarpeted and footpaths be maintained for the convenience of pedestrians.

Rajender Mohan, councillor of Nela ward, said several panchayats, including Majhwad and Bharaun, were included in the ward. In the merged area, 23 small and big link roads were built under the MGNREGA and most of these roads were damaged due to the rain fury during the last monsoon, he added.

The councillor said, “Despite financial assistance from the MC, a lot work needs to be done. Streetlights have been installed in 85 per cent of the area in the ward. The Kiratpur-Manali four-lane road being built by National Highways Authority of India comes in the ward. All small and big ravines and drains from Mallori to Shilha Kipper were badly affected by the muck due to the construction work. A tourist place (Shivdham) is also being developed in this ward,” he added.

“The ward has a helipad, a vegetable market, industrial area, HRTC workshop and other key infrastructure. So, it is a challenging task to maintain cleanliness,” he said.

The councillor said link roads in the ward were being recarpeted in a systematic manner.

“Due to the floods in the Beas in July last year, there was a lot of damage to the houses, business institutions and hotels situated on the river bank. Three houses were completely destroyed due to heavy rains and cloud burst in August last year. Besides, cow sheds and other houses were also partially affected. So, additional financial resources are needed to mitigate the damage caused by rains and floods,” he added.

“It will take some time to take the ward on a par with urban areas as far as development is concerned. For this, additional financial assistance is required. This is the reason why people of rural areas in the ward are not in a position to pay house tax,” he said.

Rajender Mohan said efforts were being made to ensure development of the ward as per the needs of area residents so that they could get basic amenities.

