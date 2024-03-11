Mandi: Residents seek exclusion from MC area

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 10

Potholed roads, broken pedestrian paths, overflowing drains and lack of sewerage connectivity are some issues residents in the Doundhi ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation are facing.

A damaged road in the area. Tribune Photo: Jai Kumar

The residents are reluctant to remain under the Municipal Corporation and have been urging the state government to exclude their area the urban civic body.

As per BR Kaundal, a resident of the ward, “No major development has been done in the ward in the last two-and-a-half years. The newly added ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation mostly comprises agriculture land. Before the formation of the MC, it was part of the Doundhi and Chalaha panchayats.” The ward starts from Hanuman temple on the southern side and ends at Chalaha village.

“Despite the objections by people of Doundhi and Chalaha panchayats, their areas were merged with the Mandi Municipal Corporation. During the previous BJP regime, the government had promised to the people to exclude their areas from the Municipal Corporation after the Census, but before that could happen, the BJP was thrown out of power,” Kaundal added.

He said perhaps, this was the only ward which had no cremation ground. “The misery of mourners gets compounded when a funeral procession has to face heavy rain and flood during the rainy season. In most clusters, the residents are living in a pitiable condition,” he remarked.

“The only bridge which connects the ward with Chatdu, Dhaban and Gagal area has been damaged by heavy vehicles despite resistance from the residents,” said Kaundal.

“In the ward, there is no library for students preparing for competitive exams. The house-to-house garbage lifting facility is not provided by the Municipal Corporation. Even after three years, the Municipal Corporation has not enlisted the houses. The residents also resent paying the house tax without adequate facilities like sewerage, streetlights and cleaning of streets, etc,” he added.

On the demand of exclusion of the area from the Municipal Corporation, Ram Singh, another resident of the ward, said, “About 200 persons have presented a resolution to the minister concerned during Jan Jagran Manch held at Chatru.

A copy was also given to MP Pratibha Singh during her visit to Mandi. We have been requesting for exclusion of our area from the MC as promised by the previous government. We feel that our ward is neglected by the authorities as far as development is concerned.”

Doundhi ward Councillor Anjay Kumari told The Tribune that due to lack of funds, development was going at a snail’s pace. She said it was true that residents of few panchayats merged in this ward were unwilling to stay in it and were demanding their areas out of the MC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi