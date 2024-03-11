 Mandi: Residents seek exclusion from MC area : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Mandi: Residents seek exclusion from MC area
Mandi ward watch Doundhi

Mandi: Residents seek exclusion from MC area

Cite potholed roads, broken paths, overflowing drains, lack of sewerage connectivity

Mandi: Residents seek exclusion from MC area

The Daundhi ward is situated along the Chandigarh-Manali national highway in Mandi. Tribune Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 10

Potholed roads, broken pedestrian paths, overflowing drains and lack of sewerage connectivity are some issues residents in the Doundhi ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation are facing.

A damaged road in the area. Tribune Photo: Jai Kumar

The residents are reluctant to remain under the Municipal Corporation and have been urging the state government to exclude their area the urban civic body.

As per BR Kaundal, a resident of the ward, “No major development has been done in the ward in the last two-and-a-half years. The newly added ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation mostly comprises agriculture land. Before the formation of the MC, it was part of the Doundhi and Chalaha panchayats.” The ward starts from Hanuman temple on the southern side and ends at Chalaha village.

“Despite the objections by people of Doundhi and Chalaha panchayats, their areas were merged with the Mandi Municipal Corporation. During the previous BJP regime, the government had promised to the people to exclude their areas from the Municipal Corporation after the Census, but before that could happen, the BJP was thrown out of power,” Kaundal added.

He said perhaps, this was the only ward which had no cremation ground. “The misery of mourners gets compounded when a funeral procession has to face heavy rain and flood during the rainy season. In most clusters, the residents are living in a pitiable condition,” he remarked.

“The only bridge which connects the ward with Chatdu, Dhaban and Gagal area has been damaged by heavy vehicles despite resistance from the residents,” said Kaundal.

“In the ward, there is no library for students preparing for competitive exams. The house-to-house garbage lifting facility is not provided by the Municipal Corporation. Even after three years, the Municipal Corporation has not enlisted the houses. The residents also resent paying the house tax without adequate facilities like sewerage, streetlights and cleaning of streets, etc,” he added.

On the demand of exclusion of the area from the Municipal Corporation, Ram Singh, another resident of the ward, said, “About 200 persons have presented a resolution to the minister concerned during Jan Jagran Manch held at Chatru.

A copy was also given to MP Pratibha Singh during her visit to Mandi. We have been requesting for exclusion of our area from the MC as promised by the previous government. We feel that our ward is neglected by the authorities as far as development is concerned.”

Doundhi ward Councillor Anjay Kumari told The Tribune that due to lack of funds, development was going at a snail’s pace. She said it was true that residents of few panchayats merged in this ward were unwilling to stay in it and were demanding their areas out of the MC.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

4
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized