Residents seek removal of biomedical waste

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 26

The residents of Pucca Tala locality in the Chowgan municipality ward here have demanded that the hazardous waste dumped near the local government medical college in the area be removed at the earliest.

The residents have lodged a complaint in this regard with the officials concerned.

Atul Mahajan, a resident of the area, said a strict action should be taken against those violating the guidelines of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).