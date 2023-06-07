Residents seek Restoration of water source

A water source under Sanyard ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation is in a poor condition. In the absence of proper maintenance, the water inside the traditional water source is getting polluted. The civic body should restore this water source on priority. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Frequent Traffic snarls

Owing to the rush of tourists, traffic snarls on Shimla roads have become the order of the day, especially during the weekends. Both tourists and locals are facing a lot of inconvenience. The government should come up with a permanent solution to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city. Vinay Kumar, Shimla

Shortage of normal saline bottles at IGMC

There is often a shortage of normal saline bottles at pharmacies at the IGMC Hospital in Shimla. The solution is also used for administering drugs during chemotherapy. The frequent shortage of normal saline bottles is causing inconvenience to patients and attendants. The hospital administration should ensure that adequate bottles of saline solution are available at all times. Rajni, Shimla

