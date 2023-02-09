Residents seek shifting of garbage treatment plant

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 8

Residents of villages under the Bajuri gram panchayat today resented the demonstration of a plastic and garbage disposal machine and also demanded the shifting of the garbage treatment plant from the existing location.

Why the resentment Villagers maintain that the MC is not managing the garbage treatment plant as per rules

Due to that reason, the entire nearby area has turned into a garbage dump, they say

The municipal committee had invited a Noida-based company to give a demonstration of the machine at the garbage treatment plant. While the company engineers were preparing for the demonstration, some villagers reached there and asked the MC authorities to cancel the demonstration of the machine.

Social worker Reeta Devi, who was leading the villagers’ delegation, said despite repeated requests to the administration, the MC was not managing the treatment plant as per rules. The entire nearby area had turned into a garbage dump, she said.

The negligence on part of the MC authorities had led to the pollution of all water sources near the treatment plant. The people would not allow the installation of any new machine here, she said. The villagers allowed the demonstration of the machine only after a lot of persuasion.

MC President Manoj Minhas said the machine was brought for a demonstration and it would be installed only after evaluating its success rate. He said the villagers were against its installation, but they later agreed to allow it.