Residents seek staff for Winter Health Centre

Chamba, December 22
Residents of Chask, Chask Bhatori and Murchh villages in Pangi subdivision of Chamba district have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to post a doctor and other staff at the Winter Health Centre.
The centre was opened two years ago to provide healthcare facilities to the residents of the three villages during the winter. But it is on the verge of closure due to the non-availability of staff.
Villagers have to travel more than 5 km amid snowfall to consult a doctor. They have to carry patients on their back from the Chask Health Centre to health centres at Sechunala or Killar.
