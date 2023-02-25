Residents skip traditional crops for guava farming

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 24

Residents of Sehal village in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra district are taking up guava farming, instead of the traditional cropping circle of wheat and rice.

Under the Asian Development Bank-aided Sub-tropical Horticulture Irrigation and Value Addition project, 37 farmers of the village have taken up guava farming on 150 kanals of land. These farmers have cultivated around 13,000 guava plants on their land.

Rakesh Sharma, one of the beneficiary farmers, said, “We were able to sell the guava crop locally at Rs 50 per kg. The fruit trees have started giving us returns in about three years, and that too better than the traditional crops of rice and wheat.”

Dr Ajay Sangrai, who is overlooking the project, says farmers across the state are being encouraged to take cooperative farming of horticulture crops like guava and citrus fruits. If a group of farmers are able to dedicate at least 150 kanals, they will be provided subsidy under the project for growing horticulture crops, he adds.