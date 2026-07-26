Residents, students join hands to collect 310-kg waste in Palampur

A special cleanliness drive under the ongoing Swachhata Abhiyan collected 310 kg of dry waste from the stretch between the IPH Store and SSB Chowk in Ward No 6 of the Palampur Municipal Corporation. The campaign formed part of the initiative launched by local MLA Ashish Butail. It was organised jointly by Project Hilldaari, an initiative of Nestlé India and Plan Foundation, with support from the Future Sense Foundation.

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The drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents, the Hilldaari project team, 14 international student volunteers associated with the Future Sense Foundation, and sanitation workers and supervisors of the Palampur Municipal Corporation. The volunteers cleaned roadsides, public places and other locations, collecting a large quantity of dry waste, including plastic bottles, wrappers, packaging material and other non-biodegradable waste.

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The organisers said the campaign aimed not only to clean public spaces but also to raise awareness about proper waste segregation, environmental protection and the importance of community participation in maintaining civic hygiene. During the drive, volunteers interacted with residents and encouraged them to segregate dry and wet waste at the source and adopt responsible waste disposal practices.

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Ward Councillor Kavita Minhas appreciated the active participation of residents, students and sanitation staff. She said public involvement was essential for the success of cleanliness campaigns and urged citizens to take responsibility for their neighbourhoods and contribute regularly to keeping Palampur clean and pollution-free.

The participation of 14 international students added a distinctive dimension to the campaign and reflected a shared global commitment to environmental protection and sustainable urban living. Their involvement also highlighted the value of cross-cultural cooperation in promoting environmental awareness at the grassroots level.

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Members of the Hilldaari project said sustained public participation remained the key to improving waste management in the long term. They added that regular awareness campaigns and community-led cleanliness drives could significantly reduce littering and enhance the overall quality of the urban environment.