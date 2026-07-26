DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Residents, students join hands to collect 310-kg waste in Palampur

Residents, students join hands to collect 310-kg waste in Palampur

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:19 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Local residents, international students participate in the ongoing Swachhata Abhiyan.
Advertisement

A special cleanliness drive under the ongoing Swachhata Abhiyan collected 310 kg of dry waste from the stretch between the IPH Store and SSB Chowk in Ward No 6 of the Palampur Municipal Corporation. The campaign formed part of the initiative launched by local MLA Ashish Butail. It was organised jointly by Project Hilldaari, an initiative of Nestlé India and Plan Foundation, with support from the Future Sense Foundation.

Advertisement

The drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents, the Hilldaari project team, 14 international student volunteers associated with the Future Sense Foundation, and sanitation workers and supervisors of the Palampur Municipal Corporation. The volunteers cleaned roadsides, public places and other locations, collecting a large quantity of dry waste, including plastic bottles, wrappers, packaging material and other non-biodegradable waste.

Advertisement

The organisers said the campaign aimed not only to clean public spaces but also to raise awareness about proper waste segregation, environmental protection and the importance of community participation in maintaining civic hygiene. During the drive, volunteers interacted with residents and encouraged them to segregate dry and wet waste at the source and adopt responsible waste disposal practices.

Advertisement

Ward Councillor Kavita Minhas appreciated the active participation of residents, students and sanitation staff. She said public involvement was essential for the success of cleanliness campaigns and urged citizens to take responsibility for their neighbourhoods and contribute regularly to keeping Palampur clean and pollution-free.

The participation of 14 international students added a distinctive dimension to the campaign and reflected a shared global commitment to environmental protection and sustainable urban living. Their involvement also highlighted the value of cross-cultural cooperation in promoting environmental awareness at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

Members of the Hilldaari project said sustained public participation remained the key to improving waste management in the long term. They added that regular awareness campaigns and community-led cleanliness drives could significantly reduce littering and enhance the overall quality of the urban environment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts