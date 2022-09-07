Dharamsala: Residents want helipad bricks on police ground removed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 6

A brick helipad, constructed on the police ground here for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, was a temporary structure and was to be removed after the visit. However, it has not been removed.

The area was used by local residents for sports activities. Varun Sharma, a resident of Civil Lines, said the police ground was the only open area in the city.

Children used to play football on the ground but due to the helipad, they are not being able to use it now. The police administration should remove it as it was supposed to be a temporary structure, he said. Arun Kumar, another resident, said the sports activities on the ground had been curtailed due to the brick helipad.

It was not for the first time that locals are fighting for the police ground. Earlier, the Police Department had proposed a DIG office here which was strongly resisted by locals.

The police ground was brought up by the British in 19th century for the 1st Gurkha Rifles that was stationed here. Now, the ground was under police custody. It is used for public and political events.

SP, Kangra, Khushal Sharma, said, “A proposal for removing the bricks has been submitted to the district administration. We intend to use the bricks used for making the helipad for the construction of the boundary wall of the ground and a stage. The work has been delayed due to monsoon.”

