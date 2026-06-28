Resign over NEET paper leak: Congress to Dharmendra Pradhan

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and in-charge of Himachal Congress Vidit Chaudhary today launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak, calling it a serious failure of the country’s education system. Addressing a press conference in Mandi, Chaudhary claimed that repeated examination paper leaks over the past decade have exposed systemic flaws in the examination process and eroded students’ trust.

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He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on moral grounds.

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