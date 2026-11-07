Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Resolve drinking water shortage in Kasumpti school, minister tells Jal Shakti Dept officials

Resolve drinking water shortage in Kasumpti school, minister tells Jal Shakti Dept officials

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:38 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh attends the annual prize distribution function of Raghav Public School held at Baldehan in Kasumpti Assembly constituency on Thursday.
Advertisement

Education plays an important role in shaping the future of children and the state government is making efforts to provide quality education to students, said Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh while presiding over the annual prize distribution function of Raghav Public School at Baldeya in the Kasumpti Assembly constituency of Shimla district on Thursday.

The minister directed officials of the Jal Shakti Department to immediately resolve the issue of the shortage of drinking water in the school. He also announced Rs 50,000 for students, who performed in cultural programmes, as well as for the school management for making arrangements for storing drinking water.

He congratulated the students, who had excelled in academics, sports and cultural competitions throughout the year, and said that along with academic education, sports also played a crucial role in the overall development of students. He added that more than 200 schools in the state had been affiliated with the CBSE, while the process to affiliate other schools with the CBSE was underway.

Earlier, Yogeshwari Verma, principal of Raghav Public School, welcomed the minister and presented the school’s annual report. She also raised several issues of the school with the minister, who assured her that all her demands would be fulfilled soon in a phased manner. The minister also felicitated meritorious students on the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts