Resolve drinking water shortage in Kasumpti school, minister tells Jal Shakti Dept officials

Education plays an important role in shaping the future of children and the state government is making efforts to provide quality education to students, said Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh while presiding over the annual prize distribution function of Raghav Public School at Baldeya in the Kasumpti Assembly constituency of Shimla district on Thursday.

The minister directed officials of the Jal Shakti Department to immediately resolve the issue of the shortage of drinking water in the school. He also announced Rs 50,000 for students, who performed in cultural programmes, as well as for the school management for making arrangements for storing drinking water.

He congratulated the students, who had excelled in academics, sports and cultural competitions throughout the year, and said that along with academic education, sports also played a crucial role in the overall development of students. He added that more than 200 schools in the state had been affiliated with the CBSE, while the process to affiliate other schools with the CBSE was underway.

Earlier, Yogeshwari Verma, principal of Raghav Public School, welcomed the minister and presented the school’s annual report. She also raised several issues of the school with the minister, who assured her that all her demands would be fulfilled soon in a phased manner. The minister also felicitated meritorious students on the occasion.