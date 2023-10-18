Respite from cold, higher reaches get fresh snowfall

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 17

There was some respite from the cold today with slight increase in the temperature even as the higher reaches of the state continued to receive fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours.

The weather is expected to clear up from October 19 onwards. As per the forecast by the Meteorological Department, there will be light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in the low and middle hills and light to moderate rainfall or snow in the high hills tomorrow.

Dhauladhars don white blanket While heavy rain lashed the Kangra valley, the Dhauladhar mountains received heavy snowfall. The mountain range that overlooks the Kangra valley wore a white mantle

The snow-clad mountains added glory to the Dharamsala international cricket stadium that hosted ICC World Cup match between South Africa and the Netherlands on Tuesday

Heavy snowfall brought down the temperatures in the Kangra valley. Rainfall in the upper areas of the district is being considered good for paddy. However, in the lower regions, it caused damage to paddy crop that was ready for harvest

There was slight rise in the maximum temperatures today with overcast skies and mild showers at some places. Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 16.8°Celsius, Kufri 10.6°C, Dalhousie 11.7°C, Manali 13.3°C, Dharamsala 16.0°C, Mashobra 16.3°C, Kangra 18.8°C, Bhuntar 18.4°C, Mandi 20.2°C, Solan 22°C, Una 24.8°C, Nahan 23.9°C and Keylong 8.9° C.

However, cold wave conditions continued to persist with deviation of up to five degrees than the normal temperature. The minimum temperature in Keylong was recorded at 0.7°C, Kalpa 1.2°C, Narkanda 2.7°C, Reckong Peo 4.2°C, Manali 4.0°C, Shimla 8.7°C, Mashobra 8.5°C, Palampur 9.0°C, and Solan 9.2°C.

