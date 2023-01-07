Restart plants, govt will protect interests of truckers: Dy CM tells cement firms

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 6

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, while participating in the debate in the House, said today that the government would implement all guarantees given to people in the Congress’ election manifesto.

Agnihotiri urged the cement industry to run their plants properly and give people their due. “The regime has changed and you should also change,” he said. The government was with the truck operators and would protect their interests, he added. The cement industry and truck unions are at loggerhead over freight charges.

On the closure of offices and institutions, Agnihotri said that all decisions were being reviewed and offices and institutions that were actually required would be reopened.

He added that the previous BJP government had left the state under a debt of Rs 74,622 crore and Rs 26,716 crore of it was taken in the past five years.

He said, “We could have highlighted the wrong deeds of the previous government in the Governor’s Address but avoided doing so. We wanted to start on a positive note.”

Chander Shekhar, Congress MLA from Dharampur, alleged that the Union Government had imposed a 35 per cent cut on MGNREGA grants and as a result people living in rural areas of the state were not getting jobs as guaranteed under the Act. He added that the Mandi airport project should be shifted from the proposed site at Bal to a place on the borders of Mandi, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts.

Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh said that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur could not even accomplish his dream project of an international airport in Mandi district and so “the BJP members have no right to question the new government on guarantees given to people”. BJP MLAs Randhir Sharma and Hans Raj and Congress MLA Jagat Singh Negi also participated in the debate.