Restoration underway, traffic suspended on Kalka rail track

Solan, July 18

Rail traffic has been suspended on the Kalka-Solan section of the world heritage railway track till August 6 owing to restoration work of the track after debris and boulders damaged a sizable part of the track.

As per information given by the railway officials, all up and down trains scheduled to ply between Kalka and Solan have been cancelled for the next three weeks from July 17 to August 6.

Major hill slips, embankment slips, fallen trees and heavy boulders on the track at different locations from have been cited as the reason.

As many as seven up trains ply on the track from Kalka to Shimla and an equal number ply from Shimla to Kalka on a daily basis.

Trains have remained suspended on the track since July 9 when a major part of the track was inundated between Dharampur and Parwanoo at Koti and Sanwara following incessant rains. A large number of uprooted trees have also fallen across the track which pose another challenge for the staff as heavy trees have to be axed.

Relief work was in an advanced stage and three-week time has been sought by the staff to restore the track, informed an official.

Since the condition of the track between Solan and Shimla was considerably better, the railways will resume work on this section initially. Trial runs are being conducted since yesterday to examine the track after restoration work assumed speed.

