 Restoration work tardy in Solan due to fund crunch : The Tribune India

Restoration work tardy in Solan due to fund crunch

An internal path awaits restoration of the retaining wall in Solan.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 5

The restoration work initiated after the rain disaster is yet to catch pace in the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) and other urban local bodies (ULBs) due to paucity of funds.

Though the ULBs, comprising nagar panchayats, municipal corporations and municipal councils, have sent their demand for funds, adequate money is yet to be received from the state government for the relief and restoration work.

3.08 cr losses due to rain fury

The Solan MC suffered a loss of around Rs 3.08 crore due to the rain fury as several internal paths, roads, water supply lines, electricity poles, etc., were damaged A sum of Rs 58 lakh was recently provided to undertake repair and restoration work in the 17 wards of the Solan MC a few days ago.

— Zaffar Iqbal, Solan MC Commissioner

The Solan MC suffered a loss of around Rs 3.08 crore due to the rain fury as several internal paths, roads, water supply lines, electricity poles, etc., were damaged.

“A sum of Rs 58 lakh was recently provided by the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, to undertake repair and restoration work under the central relief fund in the 17 wards of MC Solan a few days ago,” said Solan MC Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal.

The councillors, however, feel the fund was inadequate as only around Rs 3 lakh would be available for each ward to undertake repairs.

“Unlike the rural areas where the state government has announced Rs 1,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for the construction of retaining walls, there was no such provision for urban areas,” said councillor Manish.

The municipal councils of Parwanoo, Baddi and Nalagarh suffered a loss of Rs 6.13 crore, Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 1.43 crore, respectively. The loss suffered by the Arki and Kandaghat nagar panchayats was Rs 70 lakh and Rs 57.25 lakh, respectively.

“Though a relief package has been announced by the state government, the ULBs require more money for restoration work. Around Rs 1 crore is required for the Solan MC staff’s salaries every month, which leaves little scope for undertaking restoration work without the availability of additional funds,” Manish added.

On the other hand, the state government has directed the ULBs to return 50 per cent of the grant-in-aid issued in July. In Solan, Rs 4.38 crore is supposed to be returned to the state government. It, however, seems difficult as a sizable part of it has been already spent.

