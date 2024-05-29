Restore 1-minute traffic plan, Shimla hoteliers tell police

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 28

With tourist arrivals picking up in the town, the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association has urged the police to restore 1-minute traffic plan to ease congestion on the roads.

Traffic jams, mainly near the lift and tunnel No. 103, have become a big problem for locals as well as tourists. Long queues of vehicles can be seen on Cart Road, especially during the peak hours. The police had discontinued the 1-minute traffic plan in the town recently.

Mohinder Seth, president, Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders Association, said the police decision had worsened the traffic situation in the town. “The tourism industry has suffered due to less footfall in May because of the Lok Sabha election. The hoteliers hope that the tourist arrival will pick up this month. During the last Christmas season, the tourists did not face any inconvenience as the 1-minute traffic plan was in force. We request the police to stick to this plan of traffic management,” said Seth.

He said despite being a prominent tourism destination, Shimla did not have traffic light system in place, which led to congestion on roads. “If we look at Chandigarh, it has a well-organised traffic light system due to which there are fewer jams. We request the police to come up with a similar system in Shimla,” he added.

“The police should also improve on this plan as they should stop vehicles at three to four points for at least 20 seconds instead of stopping vehicles at one point for a minute,” he added.

According to the stakeholders, the business has been average in the month of May. The average hotel occupancy during week days is around 30 to 40 per cent, which goes up to 60 to 70 per cent on weekend.

