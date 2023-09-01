Restore caved-in road, MC commissioner requested

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

The SDA Welfare Association, Kasumpti, has written to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner requesting that the Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road, which had caved in around a fortnight ago, must be restored soon as residents living in Kasumpti and employees working at 42 government and private offices are facing a lot of inconvenience in commuting.

The residents and hundreds of employees, who come to work here at the SDA complex, have either been taking longer routes to reach here or walk on foot from Vikasnagar to Kasumpti on the caved-in road which was risky.

MK Bhardwaj, president of the association, said, “We request that this road must be restored as soon as possible. The road has caved in and there are wide cracks. There is a toilet adjacent to the cracks on the road. A safety wall should be constructed there by dismantling the toilet.”

Neeraj Grover, secretary, said, “Two more toilets should be constructed in the parking lot for the convenience of public. We also request that another floor be built in the parking lot. This will not only provide additional parking space but also increase corporation’s revenue. In block number 1 of the SDA complex, a drain has got clogged near the forest corporation building and it has become dangerous for half of the building. The arrangement of night police patrolling should be made in the SDA complex. There are miscreants who loiter around in the area during late evening hours and create ruckus every now and then. Strict action be taken against them.”

