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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Restore Mandi’s heritage Emerson building in 30 days, orders Mandi MC

Restore Mandi’s heritage Emerson building in 30 days, orders Mandi MC

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The Emerson Building, a heritage structure built in 1918 by erstwhile ruler Joginder Sen in the traditional Pahari architectural style.
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The Mandi Municipal Corporation (MC) has ordered the removal of unauthorised construction and the restoration of the historic Emerson building in Mandi town to its original condition, directing the respondent to complete the work within 30 days of receiving the order. The respondent operates a café in the building.

The order was issued recently by MC Commissioner Madan Kumar in Case No. 38/TCP/2025, following a complaint filed by Anil Sen, an advocate practising at the Mandi District Court. The order was made public on Wednesday.

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The case concerns alleged unauthorised alterations to the Emerson building, a heritage structure reportedly built in 1918 by erstwhile ruler Joginder Sen in the traditional Pahari architectural style.

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The building features on the list of heritage buildings in Mandi. According to the order, a joint inspection by the authorities concerned found additional construction on the front portion of the ground floor, along with alterations to the exterior façade. The changes had been made without the requisite approval from the competent authority.

The order states that the alterations violated provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1977, and Article 10.2(ii) of the Development Plan for the Mandi Planning Area. The respondent, Archana Kapoor, reportedly failed to produce the requisite permission or approval for the alterations.

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Taking note of the findings, the MC Commissioner directed the removal of the unauthorised additional construction and the restoration of the building to its original condition, including its exterior façade, as it existed before the alterations.

The respondent has been directed to complete the restoration work within 30 days of receiving the order and submit a compliance report to the MC within the stipulated period.

The Estate Officer in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, has been directed to ensure compliance with the order within the prescribed timeframe.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner, the Estate Officer, the Executive Engineer of the Jal Shakti Division and the Executive Engineer of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited for information and necessary action.

The order underscores the need to obtain mandatory approvals before carrying out alterations to heritage buildings.

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