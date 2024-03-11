Restore OPS before implementation of Modal Code of Conduct, demands Himachal electricity employees union

Shimla, March 10
The state Electricity Board Employees and Engineers Joint Front here today demanded that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) before the implementation of the Modal Code of Conduct (MCC).
A meeting of the front was organised here during which co-convener Hira Lal Verma said the delay in the restoration of the OPS in the board was unfortunate.
The electricity board employees felt cheated due to which there was anger among them, he added.
He said not reinstating the OPS in the electricity board was a huge discrimination against the employees because the pension had been implemented in all departments/undertakings in state wherein civil pension rules of the government were applicable.
He said if the state government does not restore the OPS in the Electricity Board before the Lok Sabha elections, then the front would launch a mass movement against the government after the commencement of the elections.
