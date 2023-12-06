Restore power supply at public toilet

The public toilet at busy Chauhata bazaar is non-functional at late evening hours because of lack of power supply. This is causing inconvenience to the locals and tourists. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities should take note of the issue and ensure restoration of power supply to avoid problem to people.

Harish Kumar, Mandi

No respite from monkey menace in shimla

In recent months, monkey menace has become quite rampant in the city. The authorities concerned have paid no heed to the issue. Locals as well as tourists are being attacked by monkeys, the authorities concerned should take notice of the problem and resolve it at the earliest.

Rohit Thakur, Shimla

Allow roadside parking near IGMC

traffic police should allow people to park their vehicles on the roadside stretch from Sanjauli to the IGMC. Most of the time people visiting the hospital park their vehicles on this road as it is more convenient. Unless these vehicles are interrupting the traffic movement, their parking should be allowed on the roadside.

Pawan, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Mandi