Restore power supply at public toilet

The public toilet at busy Chauhata bazaar is non-functional at late evening hours because of lack of power supply. This is causing inconvenience to the locals and tourists. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities should take note of the issue and ensure restoration of power supply to avoid problem to people.
Harish Kumar, Mandi
No respite from monkey menace in shimla
In recent months, monkey menace has become quite rampant in the city. The authorities concerned have paid no heed to the issue. Locals as well as tourists are being attacked by monkeys, the authorities concerned should take notice of the problem and resolve it at the earliest.
Rohit Thakur, Shimla
Allow roadside parking near IGMC
traffic police should allow people to park their vehicles on the roadside stretch from Sanjauli to the IGMC. Most of the time people visiting the hospital park their vehicles on this road as it is more convenient. Unless these vehicles are interrupting the traffic movement, their parking should be allowed on the roadside.
Pawan, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not in race to be Madhya Pradesh CM: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Rajasthan MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur | Raman Singh ...