Restore Rahul Gandhi’s SPG cover: Congress

Shimla, January 11
AICC spokesperson Kuldeep Rathore today urged the Central Government to restore the SPG cover of Rahul Gandhi and his family members. “I am writing a letter in this regard to Home Minister Amit Shah. Threats being issued to Rahul Gandhi and the Himachal Chief Minister from abroad need to be taken seriously,” he said.
Rathore, former HPCC chief, said that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ would enter Himachal on January 19 and thereafter it would proceed to J&K. “As the yatra will enter J&K from Himachal, Rahul Gandhi’s security should be tightened,” he added.
